Cottage Grove announced Friday it hired a new police chief.

Cory Chase has worked in Oregon police forces for 22 years. He's currently assistant chief of the Port of Portland Police, a 67-officer police department that oversees Portland's airport and marine ports, a job he's had since 2022. Before that he worked as a captain for the department starting in 2012, and police departments in Prineville as a patrol officer and Redmond where he worked his way up to patrol lieutenant.

Chase earned a bachelors' in organizational leadership from Columbia Southern University. He also currently serves on the Washougal, Washington School Board. The Cottage Grove Sentinel reported that he grew up in the Camp Creek area near Springfield until moving to Lebanon where he graduated from high school.

Chase will replace interim Police Chief Jeff Groth, who has acted as police chief since October when the previous police chief resigned following an investigation that indicated “extremely unacceptable behavior and a total lack of control and leadership.” Those findings included allegations of sexual harassment, failure to discipline a captain for using racist and homophobic slurs and posting police surveillance footage to social media, and failures within the city jail.

Alan Torres covers local government for the Register-Guard. He can be reached by email at atorres@registerguard.com or on twitter @alanfryetorres

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Cottage Grove hires new police chief Cory Chase