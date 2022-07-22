Cottage Grove man sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for bank robberies

A 43-year-old Cottage Grove man was sentenced in federal court to more than four years in prison for his role in several bank robberies.

Michael Prall also will serve three years of supervised release as part of his sentence. He had pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery on March 22, 2022.

Prall stole thousands of dollars from three separate banks in Cottage Grove, Bloomington and Woodbury.

On Nov. 30, 2021, he walked into a Wells Fargo bank in Cottage Grove and gave the teller a note instructing the teller to give him money in a cash drawer. Prall threatened to shoot the teller or others in the bank if he wasn’t given the money quickly. Prall got the money and fled on foot. Authorities were able to locate and arrest him after a short chase.

According to court documents, Prall also robbed a U.S. Bank in Bloomington on Nov. 5, 2021, getting away with approximately $2,558. On Nov. 19, 2021, he robbed a Bremer Bank in Woodbury, getting approximately $4,589.

Prall was sentenced Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz.

Related Articles