Cottage Grove picks city manager with long history in Pacific Northwest municipalities

The city of Cottage Grove announced Friday that city councilors had selected Michael Sauerwein as the new city manager after picking from among five finalists.

Sauerwein was most recently the interim administrative services director for Grays Harbor County, Washington, and has previously worked as city manager in Sheridan, Oregon, and Medina and Snoqualmie, Washington, and as assistant city manager in Sammamish, Washington. He has a master's in public affairs from the University of Oregon.

“I’d like to thank Mayor (Candace) Solesbee and the city council for providing me with the opportunity to serve as your City Manager," Sauerwein said in a press release issued by the city. "Both my wife and I are looking forward to joining the Cottage Grove community.”

The city and Sauerwein have signed a letter of intent, which begins the next steps ofdrafting an employment agreement and making the official appointment. The city plans to approve these on Monday, January 8, 2024, at the regular meeting of the city council.

