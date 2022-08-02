Cottage Grove police chief, captain on leave amid investigation

Louis Krauss, Register-Guard
·1 min read

Cottage Grove on Friday placed the city's police chief and captain on paid administrative amid an independent investigation. The city is not disclosing what the allegations against them are or the scope of the investigation.

Cottage Grove Police Chief Scott Shepherd and Capt. Conrad Gagner were placed on paid leave Friday, Jake Boone, the assistant to the Cottage Grove city manager, said on Monday. They will be kept on leave until the end of the investigation.

Boone declined to comment on what the investigation is about. "This is the beginning of the investigation, not the end, so there should be no presumption of wrongdoing with regards to anybody," he said. "No conclusions have been made."

Boone said outside departments are conducting the investigation.

The temporary new chief will be Jeffrey Groth, who retired as the police chief for Sherwood last year, Boone said. Prior to that job, Groth served as a police officer in Tualatin starting in the late 1980s. Groth had been residing in La Pine but will stay in Cottage Grove during his interim role, Boone said.

Boone added that the Lane County Sheriff's Office has agreed to provide help if necessary during the investigation. The change was first reported by KEZI-TV.

Gagner is the only captain in the department, according to the online personnel webpage. The personnel list shows there are currently 13 officers and three sergeants.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com, and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Cottage Grove police chief, captain put on leave during investigation

