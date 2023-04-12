Cottage Grove: Report of man with hatchet prompts school lockdown

Three South Washington County schools were placed in lockdown Wednesday afternoon after someone spotted a “suspicious, shirtless” man walking near Park High School with what appeared to be a hatchet.

The man also reportedly had a knife on his belt, according to the Cottage Grove Police Department.

The report was called in at 2:42 p.m. “Considering the timing of the day, area schools were advised to take measures to secure the buildings and students,” according to the police department.

All on-duty officers responded to search the area and help with school dismissals; students were dismissed with police assistance by 3:30 p.m., police said.

No crime was reported, police said, but officers were canvassing the area in search of the man. Anyone with information about the man is asked to call 911.

Related Articles