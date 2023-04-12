Cottage Grove: Report of man with hatchet prompts school lockdown
Three South Washington County schools were placed in lockdown Wednesday afternoon after someone spotted a “suspicious, shirtless” man walking near Park High School with what appeared to be a hatchet.
The man also reportedly had a knife on his belt, according to the Cottage Grove Police Department.
The report was called in at 2:42 p.m. “Considering the timing of the day, area schools were advised to take measures to secure the buildings and students,” according to the police department.
All on-duty officers responded to search the area and help with school dismissals; students were dismissed with police assistance by 3:30 p.m., police said.
No crime was reported, police said, but officers were canvassing the area in search of the man. Anyone with information about the man is asked to call 911.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | A St. Paul Park refinery spilled 20K gallons of asphalt. Could legislation avert such incidents?
Crime & Public Safety | Scandia marks first anniversary of Swedish sister-city relationship
Crime & Public Safety | Washington County gets pushback after pitching plan to take over road in Oak Park Heights
Crime & Public Safety | Metro Transit Gold Line gets $239 million in federal funding
Crime & Public Safety | Woodbury eyes sales tax to pay for expansion of public safety campus