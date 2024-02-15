Cottage Grove: Woman who died in U.S. 61 crash identified

Authorities on Thursday identified the woman who died in a one-vehicle crash early Wednesday on U.S. 61 in Cottage Grove as Melissa Magana Cerrano.

No age was listed for Cerrano, who is from El Salvador, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Cerrano was a passenger in a 2004 Honda Accord driven by Isai Eleazar Melara Huezo, 35, of St. Paul. Huezo was heading north on Highway 61 around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday when he lost control of the Accord near Manning Avenue and crashed into the median.

Huezo was not injured, according to the incident report.

