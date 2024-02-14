Cottage Grove: Woman killed in single-car crash on U.S. 61

A woman died in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 61 early Wednesday morning in Cottage Grove.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Corolla was heading north on 61 when the driver lost control around 12:05 a.m. near Manning Avenue and crashed into the median.

The driver, Isai Eleazar Melara Huezo, 35, of St. Paul, was not injured, according to the incident report.

The name of the woman who died was not immediately available; she is listed as being from El Salvador in the incident report.

Road conditions were listed as being dry at the time of the crash.

The crash caused traffic to be delayed for several hours, officials said.

