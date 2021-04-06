Cotton compares Colorado to Georgia, slams Dems' 'slanderous claims' over election law

Reuters
Cyprus is getting protected status for its prized halloumi, giving its producers the sole right to sell the rubbery cheese in the European Union. Later this month, the European Union is set to formally give halloumi, or "hellim" in Turkish, the protected designation of origin (PDO) status, which will come into effect from October, according to Cyprus' agriculture ministry. The move reaffirms what the industry and state have said for years, said cheesemaker George Petrou, general manager of Petrou Bros. Dairy Products which has about 25% of Cyprus' export market: that halloumi is Cypriot, with historical accounts suggesting production as early as around 1500.