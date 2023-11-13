Cotton County commissioner faces removal after being charged with embezzlement

A sign is posted outside a multicounty grand jury meeting in Oklahoma City in this 2012 file photo.

The state multicounty grand jury is calling for the removal of a Cotton County commissioner who was charged in January with embezzlement.

The grand jury returned an accusation for removal against Mike Woods on Thursday. His attorney declined comment Friday.

Grand jurors in the civil action accused Woods, 62, of oppression in office, corruption in office and willful maladministration. They asked a judge to order his immediate suspension pending a jury trial on their removal request.

"He's an embarrassment to the position at this point," said Cotton County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka, who testified before the grand jury. "He shouldn't be in office."

Woods, a Republican, was first elected in 2018 and re-elected last year. He serves District 1 in Cotton County, which is 110 miles southwest of Oklahoma City by car.

"I would like to thank everyone that came out and supported me during this election," he posted on Facebook after his victory last November. "This community has stepped up and let their voice be heard and supported me even through all the negative campaigning."

He faces a jury trial in April on the embezzlement charge.

He was accused in the felony case of having county employees build campaign signs in the District 1 barn in Walters during work hours.

"Several employees admitted they helped Woods build campaign signs on county time during the workday around June 2022 at CCD1 headquarters," an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation special agent reported in a court affidavit.

"After being read his Miranda Rights, Woods was interviewed and denied he allowed or asked employees to make campaign signs while they were on county time," the agent wrote.

Grand jurors made the embezzlement allegation the basis of two of their removal grounds − corruption in office and willful maladministration.

In the oppression in office allegation, they accused him of misconduct involving other county officials.

Specifically, grand jurors alleged Woods made repeated inappropriate comments to County Clerk Joseph Schappert including threatening him with losing his job.

They also alleged Woods has harassed Lori Hedges, the emergency management director, since March 2020 and twice was involved in "anonymous" letters demanding her termination.

Hedges also is a reserve sheriff deputy. She arrested Woods after he was charged Jan. 9 with embezzlement. He drove by her home after hours and followed her to and from the courthouse between Jan. 17 and March 3, grand jurors alleged.

He told Cotton County Commissioner Milton Honeycutt he was going to hire someone to assault Hedges and the sheriff, grand jurors alleged. He also told the other commissioner Hedges "needed to watch her back."

Woods would have to step down anyway if convicted of embezzlement at trial. However, he now could be suspended from office as early as this week because of the grand jury action.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: County commissioner in Oklahoma faces more legal trouble over campaign signs