Cotton Output From World’s Top Producer Projected to Rebound
(Bloomberg) -- Cotton supply from the world’s largest producer is poised for a rebound.
Most Read from Bloomberg
U.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa Fever
Singapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest Homes
Zelenskiy-Biden Call; Diplomacy Door Still Open: Ukraine Update
U.S. cotton plantings are expected to climb amid strong foreign demand, higher input costs for farmers and prolonged drought in Texas, the crop’s top growing state. The potential increase for the world’s largest cotton supplier comes just after cotton futures in New York touched a fresh decade high at the end of January. The fiber surged 44% last year, driven by projections for a second global deficit.
U.S. farmers are projected to sow 12 million acres for the season beginning Aug. 1, up about 7.3% from the previous year, according to the National Cotton Council’s planting-intentions survey released Sunday.
The possibility of more American cotton comes at a time when supplies are tighter and global demand for textiles is sky-high, propelled by a voracious appetite for the fiber from China, India and Mexico. Global cotton consumption is expected to rise 2.8% this year, according to data from the United States Department of Agriculture.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Billion-Dollar Nickel-Swap Scandal That Shocked Singapore
The Loan Shark Trump Freed From Prison Is Lending Money Again
The Brothers Behind a Wedding Tent Empire Know When to Say Yes
There Are Now 1,000 Unicorn Startups Worth $1 Billion or More
Why Airbus Is Canceling Orders From Qatar Airways, One of Its Best Customers
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.