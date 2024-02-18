Cottondale man killed in single-vehicle crash Saturday in Tuscaloosa County

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper patrol car seen on Highway 69 South on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.

A Cottondale man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Tuscaloosa County.

Reyes M. Lugo, 27, was fatally injured when the 1995 Ford F-150 pickup he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Troopers said Lugo was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred at around 10:40 p.m. on Clements Road, about 4 miles north of Tuscaloosa.

No further information was provided. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

