A cottonmouth ate a Burmese python in Florida, Zoo Miami says. See X-ray of the meal

You’ve heard of the expression, “It’s a dog eat dog world.”

This being Florida, the saying may have to be tinkered with a bit.

A python became another snake’s meal, according to Zoo Miami, which has the receipts to prove it.

According to a Thursday Facebook post, the zoo explains that a python it was tracking was found in the digestive tract of a native cottonmouth, also known as an often deadly water moccasin.

Telltale sign: The python’s transmitter that had been implanted by Zoo Miami surgeons lit up like a Christmas tree on the cottonmouth’s X-ray. Apparently, the meal was consumed in June 2021 somewhere in the Everglades.

In the image, taken at the South Miami facility’s animal hospital, you can clearly also see the spine of the python, which was a juvenile.

“That isn’t the only native species that is fighting back!” says the post, which references a different Florida wildlife story about a bobcat that was caught cadging eggs from an invasive Burmese python in the Everglades back in March.

The release also includes research material about pythons from folks from the Conservancy of Southwest Florida and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Despite the pythons’ relatively large size, findings indicate they are “vulnerable to predation,” they say, but further research is needed.

The comments section did not disappoint:

“Florida native species built different.”

“It had a tummy ache.”

“Look at this craziness!”

Someone from the zoo answered many social media users’ burning questions such as whether the cottonmouth pooped out the transmitter. (It did.) They also wondered if the cottonmouth was released. (It was and is fine.)