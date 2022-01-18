Cottonport woman shot Sunday night in Alexandria remains in hospital, says city

A Cottonport woman who suffered a "potentially life-threatening" gunshot wound on Sunday night remains in the hospital, according to the city of Alexandria.

The unidentified 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, Darnell Barrett Jr., were shot after being robbed by two males in ski masks around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ball Powell and Day streets, reads a release from the Alexandria Police Department.

Barrett died at the scene.

The woman drove herself to a gas station near MacArthur Drive and Texas Avenue, where she called police, it reads.

When asked Tuesday about the woman's condition, a city spokesperson only replied that she remained in a hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Detective Division at 318-441-6416.

