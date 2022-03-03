Cottonwood fugitive wanted for child molestation, Sedona indecent exposure caught in Iowa

Austin Fiser, a fugitive from Cottonwood, Arizona who is wanted for child molestation, was arrested in Pella, Iowa Monday afternoon after a tip from Yavapai County Sheriff detectives led U.S. Marshals to his location.

“The quick work of our detectives in identifying the likely whereabouts of the suspect, and the cooperation of Pella PD and the U.S. Marshal’s Office, has allowed for this dangerous felon to be brought to justice for his serious crimes,” Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes said.

Fiser, 26, was charged with two counts of child molestation in 2018 as well as indecent exposure, voyeurism and assault in 2019. In October 2018, he allegedly engaged in sexual activity with an 11-year-old girl and 9-year-old girl in Rimrock, Arizona. In March 2019, he allegedly attempted to assault a woman after exposing himself to her in a secluded bathroom on Boynton Canyon Trail in Sedona.

In that instance, the victim was able to escape and get help from her boyfriend who confronted Fiser. However, Fiser was armed and threatened the couple to make his escape.

Fiser briefly eluded police after the 2019 assault. In January 2020, Coconino County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested him. However, when he failed to appear for his court date in January of this year, Yavapai County issued a felony warrant assuming he had fled authorities yet again.

Subsequent investigations led Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detectives to believe Fiser had gone back to his home state of Iowa. Detectives followed up with local law enforcement in the area, utilizing the Pella Police Department and U.S. Marshals for assistance. After locating him in a residence in Pella, Iowa, U.S. Marshals made the arrest that finally ended Fiser’s flight.

Now in custody a second time, Fiser is being held by U.S. Marshals until he can be delivered back to Yavapai County for trial.

