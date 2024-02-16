Cottonwood man stalked ex with GPS, then threatened her with rifle, Anderson police allege

Anderson police arrested a Cottonwood man on Wednesday, Feb. 14 after they allege he tracked his ex-girlfriend with a GPS and listening device, overheard bedroom conversations and then threatened her and other people with a semi-automatic rifle, according to a police report.

Police said they arrested Levi Dunlap, 42, after he fled from a home in the 3000 block of Bay Street in Anderson, the report said.

Police investigators allege Dunlap "placed a GPS tracking device that captures audio in a bedroom to hear private conversations involving his ex-girlfriend. Dunlap was unhappy with a conversation he overheard," the report said.

Dunlap is suspected of then going to the Bay Street residence, picking up a "loaded AR-15 style rifle" and threatening people in the home, according to the police report.

Anderson police officers arrested Levi Dunlap, 42, of Cottonwood on Feb. 14, 2024.

Officers at the residence said they saw Dunlap drive away. They caught up with his vehicle after he abandoned it and left on foot. Police said they then followed Dunlap, who tried to enter a locked home while still holding the rifle. Officers caught up with him and arrested him without "incident," the police report said.

When officers searched Dunlap, they reported they found methamphetamine, a methamphetamine pipe and the GPS tracking device, according to the report.

Anderson Police Department photo of an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and other items officers said they seized when they arrested Levi Dunlap, 42, of Cottonwood on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Dunlap may have taken central nervous system stimulant drug, according to a drug recognition expert, police said.

Dunlap was booked into the Shasta County jail on 11 felony charges and three misdemeanors, according to the Anderson Police Department. Charges include threatening to commit a crime with intent to terrorize, first degree burglary, false imprisonment, assault with a firearm and stalking, and other charges.

Bail was set at $50,000.

