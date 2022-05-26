Cottonwood student arrested on suspicion of posting online threats to fellow students.

A student at Mingus Union High School in Cottonwood was arrested on Wednesday after police say he posted messages threatening to harm other students on social media.

Cottonwood officers confronted and interviewed 18-year-old Noah Lee Rhebb after school officials and community members alerted the department about the posts.

Police said investigators were able to confirm Rhebb had made the threatening messages and that they were directed at other students at his school.

Police arrested Rhebb and booked him into jail on making a terrorist threat, which is a Class 3 felony.

The arrest comes a day after a gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

“As underscored by the apocalyptic tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, yesterday, we must and will take threats like those posted in this case very seriously,” Cottonwood Police Chief Steve Gesell said in a written statement.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cottonwood student arrested on suspicion of making online threats