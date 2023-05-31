Cottonwood woman sent to prison for hit-and-run death of bicyclist

A Cottonwood woman was sentenced to three years in prison after she pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a bicyclist with her pickup and then leaving the scene of the crash in May 2021.

Victoria McDaniel, 29, of Cottonwood had pleaded guilty to one count of hit and run causing a death and a count of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence in the death of Michael “Micky” Don Strausbaugh, 65, of Anderson on May 25, 2021.

She was sentenced on Friday by Shasta County Superior Court Judge Adam Ryan.

Strausbaugh was riding his bicycle along Gas Point Road east of Happy Valley Road when he was struck by a vehicle. After the collision, the vehicle left the crash and Strausbaugh was left seriously injured on the roadside, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A CHP report said the crash happened at about 11 a.m. when a passerby saw Strasbaugh lying near the roadway and his crumpled bicycle was located nearby.

One person stopped to administer CPR, but when medics arrived Strausbaugh was declared dead at the scene shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to the CHP report.

There were no witnesses to the crash and the vehicle involved left the scene, but the officer wrote in the report that there were pieces of paint chips at the scene and a Dodge hood emblem was found nearby.

That afternoon, an anonymous witness provided information that eventually led officers to McDaniel, the report says.

The officer went to a property on Jewell Lane in Cottonwood and found a Red 1998 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup that had damage to the right front bumper, the grille, hood and windshield, the report says. The officer also said that it appeared someone used red spray pain to cover the damage.

McDaniel initially told the officer that she was driving west on Gas Point Road and saw a person lying on the side of the road. She said she called 911 to report the incident, but did not tell emergency dispatchers that she was the driver who struck the cyclist, the report says.

But during questioning by the officer, McDaniel eventually confessed to hitting Strausbaugh.

"She stated while driving, suddenly she heard a 'crack' sound, but it didn't feel like she hit anything. McDaniel saw a bicycle flying up high into the air to her right," the report says.

"She stated she saw the male bicyclist lying on the shoulder, not moving and the bicycle all crumpled up," the report says.

She told the officer she drove on to a fire station and knocked on the door, but no one answered. She said she headed back east on Gas Point Road until she could get a cell phone signal to call 911 to report seeing a male lying next to the road.

McDaniel also gave emergency dispatchers her name and phone number but did not tell them she hit the cyclist, the report says. She said she left and went back to work in Redding after the incident, the report says.

"I asked McDaniel about the fresh spray paint covering the damage to her truck. McDaniel stated she spray-painted her truck the previous night because she was scared and was trying to cover up the damage. I asked McDaniel if she planned on going to the CHP, police or calling 911 to turn herself in and she stated 'No,'" the report says.

McDaniel's attorney, Michael Borges of Redding, asked the court to sentence McDaniel to probation and several of her friends and coworkers submitted letters on her behalf. They said she was hard-working, kind and remorseful for what happened, according to court documents.

