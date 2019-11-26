Couche-Tard Responds to Caltex Australia Announcement

Proposal to Acquire Caltex Australia Limited at A$34.50 per share

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX:ATD.A) (TSX:ATD.B) (ACT) notes the announcement by Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) (Caltex) that ACT has made a confidential non-binding indicative proposal to the Board of Caltex for the acquisition of 100% of Caltex by way of scheme of arrangement at a cash price of A$34.50 per ordinary share in Caltex (the Proposal) which reflects an enterprise value for Caltex of approximately A$10bn1.

The Proposal was made on 18 November 2019 and follows an earlier proposal on 11 October 2019.

ACT is a global leader in the convenience and road transportation fuel retail sector with over 16,000 global sites across 26 countries and regions. In 2017, ACT made a commitment to grow its Asia-Pacific presence through investment in, or the ownership of, fuel and convenience assets.

Background to Proposal

On 11 October 2019, ACT made a confidential non-binding indicative proposal to the Board of Caltex for the acquisition of 100% of Caltex by way of scheme of arrangement at a cash price of A$32.00 per ordinary share in Caltex, inclusive of a fully franked special dividend (the Original Proposal). The closing price of Caltex shares on 10 October 2019, being the day prior to the Original Proposal, was A$25.43 per share.

On 18 November 2019, ACT made a revised confidential non-binding indicative proposal to the Board of Caltex which increased the cash price to A$34.50 per share (inclusive of a fully franked special dividend).

Under the Proposal, by the time definitive transaction documentation is executed, the implementation of any transaction would not be conditional on ACT obtaining any third-party financing.

At the time of the Proposal on 18 November 2019, ACT had an exposure to approximately 2.0% of Caltex's outstanding shares, which it continues to hold.

Distribution of franking credits

In order to deliver additional value to certain Caltex shareholders, the Proposal contains a permitted special dividend to facilitate the distribution of Caltex's large franking credit balance as part of the proposed transaction.

Under the permitted special dividend alternative, ACT would allow Caltex to pay a fully franked special dividend of up to A$8.41 per ordinary share in Caltex (Permitted Special Dividend).2

The consideration under the Proposal would be reduced by the quantum of the Permitted Special Dividend. However, ACT expects a material number of Caltex shareholders would benefit from up to A$3.613 per share of value incremental to the A$34.50 from the franking credits associated with the Permitted Special Dividend and other shareholders would benefit from the likely share price strength associated with increased demand for this franking value.

The Proposal represents attractive acquisition premia even before taking into account the incremental franking value as shown in the table below.

Acquisition

premia

10 October 2019 (Date prior to Original Proposal)

15 November 2019 (Date prior to Proposal)

22 November 2019

(Date prior to Property IPO announcement)

Reference

Price Premium

Price Premium

Price Premium

Proposal (A$34.50)















Closing price

A$25.43 35.7%

A$28.40 21.5%

A$27.85 23.9%

3-month VWAP

A$25.56 35.0%

A$25.98 32.8%

A$26.09 32.2%

























The acquisition premia are even more compelling when taking into account the incremental franking value. In the table below, we assume the maximum value that may be available to Caltex shareholders who are able to fully utilize the franking credits attached to a Permitted Special Dividend.

Acquisition

premia

10 October 2019 (Date prior to Original Proposal)

15 November 2019 (Date prior to Proposal) 22 November 2019

(Date prior to Property IPO announcement) Reference

Price Premium

Price Premium Price Premium With maximum franking credit attached to Permitted Special Dividend (A$38.11)4 Closing price

A$25.43 49.8%

A$28.40 34.2% A$27.85 36.8% 3-month VWAP

A$25.56 49.1%

A$25.98 46.7% A$26.09 46.0%

Instead of the Permitted Special Dividend, ACT has also proposed a buy-back alternative under which Caltex shareholders could elect to participate in a buy back of their shares subject to a cap and scale back or to receive the scheme consideration (Buy-Back Alternative). The Buy-Back Alternative requires engagement from Caltex and the Australian Tax Office (ATO) but has the potential to create even greater value for Caltex shareholders.

Proposal conditions and other matters

Any transaction remains subject to various conditions including:

Satisfactory completion of due diligence;

No dividends other than the Permitted Special Dividend or dividend component of the Buy-Back being declared or paid;

No material asset sales, divestments or similar transactions including Caltex's planned property IPO;

Unanimous recommendation from Caltex's Board, agreeing a scheme implementation agreement containing customary terms and conditions, and approval by ACT's Board.

Brian Hannasch, President and CEO of ACT, said "We believe this is a very compelling offer for Caltex shareholders, representing an excellent premium and certainty of value today. ACT's management team has been looking into the Asia-Pacific region for several years as a potential market for our continued growth and we see many opportunities.

With Caltex, we see a potential opportunity to leverage our leading global position in the convenience retail market, and we would seek to bring all our operating expertise to bear to help support and grow the Caltex business.