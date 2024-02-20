Cougar attacks cyclist

Feb. 19—FALL CITY — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife received a report of an incident wherein a young male cougar weighing in at about 75 pounds attacked a female cyclist in King County. The cyclist sustained injuries to her neck and face and is reportedly in stable condition, according to a WDFW press release.

"We are thankful that the victim is stable after the incident this weekend," said Lieutenant Erik Olson in the release. "The people on scene took immediate action to render aid, and one of our officers was able to arrive within minutes to continue medical aid and coordinate transport. We may have had a very different outcome without their heroic efforts."

The incident occurred Saturday shortly before 1 p.m. just northeast of Fall City. After responding to the reported cougar attack, officers removed the cougar and brought it to Washington State University's lab with more detailed information.

Witnesses said they saw a second cougar run through the area, but even with tracking dogs, authorities were unable to locate it.

For more information regarding safety in areas where cougar populations are known to exist, visit https://bit.ly/WACGRSFTY.