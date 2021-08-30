Cougar kept as illegal pet removed from NYC home

Reuters

The World Trade Organization said on Monday it would review a long-standing dispute between the China and the United States on Beijing's use of import controls for rice, wheat and corn. The Geneva-based trade watchdog ruled in 2019 against China's use of tariff-rate quotas for agricultural imports, which Washington successfully argued had limited market access for U.S. grain exports. China has said it has since implemented the WTO recommendations but the United States does not agree and last month said it was entitled to take "countermeasures" against Beijing, without providing details of the level of retaliation.