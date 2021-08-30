Cougar kept as illegal pet removed from NYC home
The NYPD helped remove an 80-pound cougar from a New York City apartment where she was kept illegally as a pet, animal welfare officials said Monday. (Aug. 30)
The NYPD helped remove an 80-pound cougar from a New York City apartment where she was kept illegally as a pet, animal welfare officials said Monday. (Aug. 30)
A new technique could help to monitor such animals when they escape into the environment - using the artificial transgenes they leave behind in the environment.
The World Trade Organization said on Monday it would review a long-standing dispute between the China and the United States on Beijing's use of import controls for rice, wheat and corn. The Geneva-based trade watchdog ruled in 2019 against China's use of tariff-rate quotas for agricultural imports, which Washington successfully argued had limited market access for U.S. grain exports. China has said it has since implemented the WTO recommendations but the United States does not agree and last month said it was entitled to take "countermeasures" against Beijing, without providing details of the level of retaliation.
An attorney for the woman said the incident was a clear case of racial profiling playing out with a CPD officer who is seen on video brawling with a woman walking her dog.
From an INT to drops to poor O-Line play, QB Daniel Jones accepts responsibility for all of the New York Giants' offensive woes.
"The owner's tears and nervous chirps from the cougar as we drove her away painfully drives home the many victims of this horrendous trade and myth that wild animals belong anywhere but the wild."
Here's everything you need to know about curry from how to make it to where it comes from.
Jets safety Ashtyn Davis has not practiced this summer because of a foot injury, but he’s set to step up his activity level. Davis was taken off of the physically unable to perform list on Monday. The Jets noted that Davis did not take part in practice after the move, but say that he’s set [more]
Kristin Cavallari has a new man in her life: country singer Chase Rice. According to multiple news outlets, the Nashville-based stars are dating after being introduced by a mutual friend.
An undisclosed number of Pasco County teachers have been placed on administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates them for what is being called a fraud case. “We are investigating several teachers,” FDLE spokesperson Gretl Plessinger said. “At this point, only Hudson High School is involved.” The case, which is associated with the teachers’ work, stems from a ...
Rep. Madison Cawthorn on Sunday warned there will be "bloodshed" if the "rigged" electoral system suffers from fraud in the future, despite officials' assurances that U.S. elections are secure.
Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 13 in September, and it may have made a cameo in "Ted Lasso" - without a front-screen notch.
There's a chance the Los Angeles Lakers will be short on centers. Here are five names that could make sense.
A fork and knife may have been involved ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Jennifer Lopez 's mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez , is making her acting debut, and it’s all thanks...
Selena's return to TV is a must-watch.
A juvenile mountain lion attacked a boy playing outside his home outside of Los Angeles. His mother came to rescue by fighting off the cat.
Ida may no longer be a hurricane but the remnants are still going strong. They will merge with a cold front as it moves into the Northeast on Wednesday, bringing tropical flooding rain to our area.
Stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the major indexes on track to close out August trading with another monthly gain.
The Caldor Fire tearing through northern California has burned for weeks, forcing an evacuation of the well-known resort town South Lake Tahoe.
Hundreds of thousands of residents in New Orleans are without power.View Entire Post ›