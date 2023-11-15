COUGAR NOTES: Washington State's Gomness, Fifita to forgo senior seasons

Nov. 15—Between the Whitman County Superior Court ruling in favor of Washington State and Oregon State on Tuesday in their battle for control of the Pac-12 going forward and the Deion Sanders-led Colorado Buffaloes coming to town for senior day, it's an eventful week on the Palouse for the Washington State football team.

Here's a look at some team notes as the Cougars prepare for their last game at Gesa Field this season:

Offensive linemen Gomness, Fifita to forgo extra COVID seasons

WSU will honor 17 seniors on Friday and two of those, starting offensive linemen Konner Gomness and Ma'ake Fifita, are players who could have returned for another season.

Gomness and Fifita won't use their extra year of eligibility and will move on from football following the season, WSU coach Jake Dickert said this week.

Gomness, a team captain and center, will study abroad in the spring and Fifita, a guard, will graduate with a degree in mechanical engineering.

"Both are ready to enter the world of work," Dickert said. "Just so proud of those two guys."

Pulalasi a bright spot

The Cougars perhaps got a glimpse of the future at running back in Saturday's 42-39 loss to Cal with the play of fifth-string running back Leo Pulalasi.

The true freshman from Tacoma, Wash. (Lakes High School), was buried on the depth chart to start the season, but injuries, a dismissal and a lack of production at the position allowed him a chance to play Saturday.

And he delivered on more than just the stat sheet.

Pulalasi had 66 rushing yards on a 6.0 average, a pair of catches, a big defender-flattening block on a Cam Ward first-down run and he power-pushed tight end Cooper Mathers into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.

"Leo, what a big bright spot coming out of that game," Dickert said. "That's what we've been looking for really for 10 weeks."

He could've done even more if he didn't leave the game with a hamstring tweak and his availability against the Buffaloes is questionable.

If he can't go this week, fellow freshman Djouvensky Schlenbaker will likely carry the bulk of the running back duties.

"It's exciting to see a couple of young backs step up, especially when needed," Dickert said.

Trainer's room

Left tackle Esa Pole left the Cal game with a lower body injury before being carted off the field from the sideline and returning in a wheelchair.

The good news for WSU is nothing is broken, so there's a chance he could still play this season.

If he can't go against Colorado, which seems unlikely on the short week, sophomore left guard Christian Hilborn will move to left tackle and sophomore Rodrick Tialavea will play left guard.

"We thought Rod came in and played really well," Dickert said. "That's what Rod Tialavea is capable of doing, and I'm excited to see him do that."

Junior edge Quinn Roff returned against the Golden Bears after missing six games with various injuries and a surgery. He had a big tackle for loss in the red zone that was overturned because he started in the neutral zone.

WSU's Samarzich a Patrick Mannelly Award semifinalist

Long snappers rarely get noticed unless something goes wrong, so the fact WSU's Simon Samarzich's name hasn't been mentioned much this season shows the senior is quietly going about his business for the Cougs.

Samarzich this week was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award, which goes to the best long snapper in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Samarzich has started 36-straight games over the last two-plus seasons including all 13 games as the long snapper on punts and field goals last season and through the first 10 games this season. He is a three-time Pac-12 Conference Fall Honor Roll selection.

Quote of note

"I think you see a team that's playing hard. It's a credit to coach (Deion) Sanders and what they're building there (at Colorado) and what they're fighting for as well. Every challenge in this league is real. It's going to be two hungry hungry teams Friday night on the Palouse, and we're trying to send our seniors off the right way." — WSU coach Jake Dickert.

