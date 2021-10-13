Coughlin fights against threat of sanctions from Superior Court judge

Oct. 13—Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin fought back against possible sanctions by a Superior Court judge over delays in case processing, attributing them to his staff's "crushing" caseloads.

Coughlin, a Republican and former judge elected to the position in November, appeared in the Manchester branch of the Hillsborough County Superior Court Tuesday morning to respond to the criticism by Judge Will Delker.

Delker has cited an "administrative breakdown" in the County Attorney's Office, which has led to missed deadlines and ignored court orders.

The Union Leader filed a request for documents to be unsealed, including memoranda and a binder's worth of exhibits. Coughlin opposed the release of any documents regarding policies and procedures and memos to the Attorney General's Office.

Delker issued his order calling for Tuesday's hearing in the case of Carlos Marsach, who faces a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. This was the second time Delker used a written order to vent his frustrations with Coughlin's office.

In his three-page order, Delker laid out how one case suffered from a midstream switch in prosecutors, missed deadlines for entering into plea negotiations and botched signals from prosecutors.

"There is no evidence that anyone has willfully ignored court orders, which would result in a citation for criminal contempt. Rather, the issue seems to be a matter of culpable neglect," Delker wrote.

Delker suggested that he may encourage the Attorney General's Office to become involved in supervision and training.

Vacancies

In court Tuesday, Coughlin told Delker four prosecutor positions were vacant when he took office on Jan. 6, and several prosecutors left shortly after, leaving about 1,000 cases to be transferred.

"The reason that was given for many of these attorneys leaving was the stress at the County Attorney's Office," he said. "They gave two causes: One was the crushing caseload and the other respectfully was the treatment by the court that caused them to leave and seek opportunities elsewhere."

Coughlin, who was also county attorney for one term in the early 2000s, said the office is unable to cap its caseload, and employees are working with the resources available to them.

He said all but one assistant county attorney position has been filled, and he is looking to hire three more and a legal assistant with American Rescue Plan money.

The office also has developed a transition plan for when an attorney leaves, and has reinstated an early case resolution program.

The office also is waiting for county information technology employees to implement Microsoft 365 for prosecutors to streamline calendars. "That was available July 1, and we still don't have it," Coughlin said.

Conflict of interest?

Public defender Robin Pisan told Delker she believes the Hillsborough County Attorney's Office has a conflict of interest in Marsach's case, and it should be prosecuted by someone else.

She said the office is more focused on defending the sanctions than getting justice for Marsach.

"He is not being treated fairly," she said.

She claims the office is retaliating against Marsach after an offer expired.

Prosecutor Elena Brander said Marsach faces felony charges and real consequences of 4 1/2 to 7 years in prison if convicted.

"I'm sure that much of what is going on this morning probably doesn't matter that much to him," she said. "So, your honor, that is not lost on me."

Brander said Marsach fired four shots into the air from a nearby window after several people damaged his girlfriend's car. Laughs are heard in a video of the incident, she said.

"We have to send a message that this is not OK to defend your property from a distance when you're safe inside your home," she said. "The way to respond to these things in Manchester, a city which I believe has great potential, is to call police."

Sarah Rothman, managing attorney for the Manchester Public Defender Office, said she believes Marsach's case needs to be transferred to another prosecuting office to make sure Marsach is treated fairly.

She said the county attorney's problems of late discovery, missing discovery, timely plea offers and assignment of counsel for cases are systemic.

"We just want to ensure justice for individual defendants," Rothman said.

Marsach and his family declined comment at the courthouse Tuesday.

jphelps@unionleader.com