There could be up to 10 billion warm and cozy Earth-like planets in our home galaxy, new research reveals

Using data from NASA's planet-hunting Kepler telescope, scientists have estimated that one in every four sun-sized stars has an Earth-like planet orbiting it.

That translates to about 10 billion planets in our galaxy that could hold liquid water — which could make them habitable to alien life.

Understanding how many potentially habitable planets exist in the Milky Way could help researchers plan future projects to search for signs of alien life.

Our galaxy could be littered with warm, watery planets like Earth.

That's the conclusion of researchers at Penn State University, who used data from NASA's Kepler telescope to estimate the number of Earth-like planets in the Milky Way. Their results, published in The Astronomical Journal this week, suggest that an Earth-like planet orbits one in every four sun-like stars. Totaled up, that means there could be up to 10 billion Earth-like worlds in our home galaxy.

The estimate is an important step in the search for alien life, since any potential life on other planets would most likely be found on an Earth-like world warm enough to hold liquid water.

So a better understanding of the potential number of Earth-like planets in the galaxy can inform projects like the Wide-Field Infrared Survey Telescope, which will launch into space in the mid 2020s and hunt signs of for oxygen and water vapor on distant planets.

"We get a lot more return on our investment if we know when and where to look," Eric Ford, a professor of astrophysics and co-author of the new study, told Business Insider.

Ford's team defined an Earth-like planet as being anywhere from three-quarters to one-and-a-half times the size of Earth, and orbiting its star every 237 to 500 days. That's presumably within the star's habitable zone — the "range of orbital distances at which the planets could support liquid water on their surfaces," as Ford described it in a press release.

"For astronomers who are trying to figure out what is a good design for the next major space observatory, this piece of information is an integral part of that planning process," he said.

5 to 10 billion planets like Earth

NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt (SSC-Caltech)

The researchers' estimate is based on data from NASA's Kepler space telescope. Launched in 2009, the telescope used what's known as the transit method to find worlds outside our solar system. It watched over 530,000 stars for tiny dips in a star's brightness that could be caused by a planet passing in front of it — transits, in other words.

This work transformed our understanding of the galaxy. Kepler found more than 2,600 exoplanets, revealed that there are more planets than stars in the Milky Way, and gave researchers new insight into the diversity of planet types. The telescope also allowed scientists to confirm for the first time that many exoplanets are similar to Earth.

The telescope retired last year after it ran out of fuel, but passed the planet-hunting torch to the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), which launched in April 2018.

