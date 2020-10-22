‘Could 2020 get any crazier?’ Larsa Pippen just shared disturbing news on Instagram

Vanity they name is Instagram?

Larsa Pippen may want to think twice about posting a selfie informing the world she is out of town.

Soon after telling her droves of followers that she had left Los Angeles and gone back home to South Florida, the house where she was living out west got robbed.

Scottie Pippen’s ex took to her Stories to explain the scary situation. L.A. cops called her Monday night while she was in Fort Lauderdale to inform her of the home invasion.

That’s not all. The 46 year old former Bravo star said she had a stalker out there in La La Land and that was one of the main reasons she moved back.

Larsa Pippen just announced her return home to South Florida — in a hot pink bikini

“Could 2020 get any crazier?” she wrote. “A stalker in LA forced me to go to Miami only then to find out my house in LA got robbed. Let’s pray for 2021.”

Sources told The Blast Pippen may have also been targeted after she promoted her new Larsa Marie jewelry collection. But the alleged stalker and robbery do not appear to have a connection.

The single mother of four was apparently living there by herself, though bestie Kim Kardashian lives nearby. They’ll have a lot to discuss: Kim K. reportedly just settled a $6.1 million lawsuit with the security company that “failed to protect” her during her robbery at a Paris hotel in 2016.

Let’s hope South Florida brings Larsa better luck.