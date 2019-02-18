Could 8K Miles Software Services Limited’s (NSE:8KMILES) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

If you want to know who really controls 8K Miles Software Services Limited (NSE:8KMILES), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of ₹3.3b, 8K Miles Software Services is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 8KMILES.

See our latest analysis for 8K Miles Software Services

NSEI:8KMILES Ownership Summary, February 18th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About 8K Miles Software Services?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that 8K Miles Software Services does have institutional investors; and they hold 13% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of 8K Miles Software Services, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:8KMILES Income Statement, February 18th 2019 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in 8K Miles Software Services. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of 8K Miles Software Services

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.