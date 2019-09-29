Could Africa Be the Next Financial Frontier?

Africa’s story since independence has been one of dashed hopes. Nowhere has that been more evident than in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is experiencing its first ever peaceful transition of power. After almost eight months of negotiations, Joseph Kabila, president from 2001 to 2018, and Felix Tshisekedi, who was elected in December 2018, have agreed upon a power-sharing government. The DRC is the largest country in Sub-Saharan Africa and the largest Francophone country in the world in terms of population. It is seated in the heart of Africa and shares borders with nine African countries. The country is undergoing political transition. It is now clear that the political leadership in Kinshasa has decided to make a clean break with the past. The international community should support the Congolese people as they build their economic and political futures.

The DRC’s modern history begins in 1885 with the disastrous ambitions of Leopold II, the eccentric King of the Belgians. This was followed in 1908 by Belgian colonialism, which though less brutal than Leopold’s rule was no less exploitative. By 1960, Belgium, in response to rising anti-colonial voices, precipitously granted independence to the county. The power vacuum created by the Belgian departure was quickly filled by regional secessionism and the global Cold War ideological struggle between the United States and the USSR, as well as their respective clients. A conspiracy of foreign powers and domestic interlocutors resulted in the assassination of Patrice Lumumba, the Congo’s first democratically elected president. This was followed by five years of chaos and the rule of Joseph Mobutu, who renamed the country Zaire. Mobutu’s reign would be known as the most kleptocratic and predatory in the continent. He enriched himself, enriched his family and cronies, and impoverished the rest of the population.

