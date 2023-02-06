Could AI bias cost you a job? NJ lawmaker wants more scrutiny of hiring software

There's a good chance an employer has used artificial intelligence to determine if you’re the right fit for their job.

Nearly one in four organizations said they either use or plan to adopt AI and other computerized processes for hiring and recruitment, according to a survey last year by the Society for Human Resource Management. Software is taking over much of the routine work of hiring, screening and information gathering, said Chinmay Hegde, an associate professor of computer science at New York University.

But skeptics worry about a dark side: that AI systems trained on past hiring decisions will simply automate racial and cultural biases that have previously shut out women, minorities, people with disabilities or other groups.

In response, some lawmakers in New Jersey want more scrutiny of how employers use AI in their hiring decisions.

“This isn’t banning the use of this software, it’s just making sure that we are checking and auditing and putting some boundaries in place to ensure equity processes,” said one of the bill’s main sponsors, state Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer, D-Mercer.

How NJ would regulate AI

Under the proposed bill, A-4909, employers could only use hiring software that has been subjected to a "bias audit" that looks for any patterns of discrimination. It would require annual reviews of whether programs comply with state law.

Employers also would have to notify job candidates if automated software were used in the hiring process. A first violation would trigger a $500 fine, rising to up to $1,500 for each subsequent violation.

Jaffer's bill cleared a first hurdle when the Assembly Labor Committee approved it by an 8-1 vote on Jan. 19. A state Senate version, S1926, was introduced to that chamber's labor committee last March but has so far not received a vote.

How is AI used in hiring

Employers in the Society for Human Resource Management survey said they use AI and automation for everything from screening resumes to choosing applicants for interviews to scoring candidates on skills assessments and even administering interviews.

Story continues

Sixty-four percent of HR professionals told the society they used software to automatically filter out "unqualified" applicants. Employers said the tools save them time and help them to swiftly identify top choices.

"AI systems can help analyze a large volume of resumes and more quickly search for qualified candidates," said Beena Ammanath, executive director of the Deloitte AI Institute. "Chatbots and other automated messaging systems can streamline communications with potential candidates."

Assemblywoman Sadar Jaffer said her bill on hiring AI would put "some boundaries in place to ensure equity."

What is AI bias?

While such tools can save companies time and money, without care they also "may result in unlawful discrimination," the U.S. Department of Justice warned in a notice to employers last May.

Indeed, Reuters reported in 2018 that Amazon had stopped using an AI recruiting tool because it penalized applicants with resumes that referred to "women's" activities or degrees from two all-women's colleges.

The Justice Department, in its guidance last year, warned that automated hiring can violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.

For example, the department said, a visually impaired employee who has to take an evaluation using a keyboard could fare poorly, potentially costing them a promotion or other job opportunity even if their typing skills weren't relevant to the work.

A chatbot screener might automatically reject someone with employment gaps that were caused by a disability. Or the chatbot might reject an applicant in a wheelchair who indicates that they can’t stand for long periods of time, even if they could do the job while seated.

The department’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said employers need to consciously take actions that don’t leave out disabled applicants and employees.

Bill of Rights: On fourth try, temp worker 'bill of rights' passes final hurdle in NJ legislature

For subscribers: Is Garden State Plaza still for sale? Massive redevelopment may delay any deal for mall

NJ employers urge caution

The New Jersey Business and Industry Association said more information is needed from employers on how they use artificial intelligence, and that several amendments were necessary before the group could support the bill.

“I think we don’t have a lot of concrete data about how these tools are being used in the workplace,” said Alexis Bailey, the association's vice president of government affairs.

"We’ve heard anecdotes here and there about different issues that have arisen, but I think until we fully understand exactly what these tools are, exactly how they’re being used in the workplace, it’s hard to say where we as a state should come down on regulations.”

“We say tread carefully, just because there’s a lot of unknowns and things are changing, as it always does with technology.”

Last year, the New York City council approved one of the nation's first laws to regulate AI in hiring. But the city has delayed implementation, after it was inundated with questions about what sorts of automation fall under its rules, who will conduct audits and what they should measure.

How to hack a hiring AI

Job seekers can tailor their resume to look more appealing to algorithms by including terms or phrases from the job description, said Ammanath, of the Deloitte AI Institute.

"Creative or unusual resumes" should be avoided, as "images, artwork, and unusual fonts typically do not work well with AI models," Ammanath added.

"When it comes to resume formats, candidates should use standard resume templates and common fonts."

But Ridhi Shetty, a policy counsel at the Center for Democracy & Technology in Washington D.C., said that "at the end of the day, having workers try and think of ways to circumvent these tools, really just puts the onus on workers to avoid being discriminated against, rather than doubling down on employers and vendors, who should be more accountable for their practices."

Daniel Munoz covers business, consumer affairs, labor and the economy for NorthJersey.com and The Record.

Email: munozd@northjersey.com; Twitter: @danielmunoz100

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ AI bias law would require audits of hiring software discrimination