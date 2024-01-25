Could AI replace some government jobs in Oklahoma? Here's what a task force is suggesting

Oklahoma's state government has begun considering the use of "digital" employees powered by artificial intelligence to accomplish some of the tasks now performed by humans.

To those paying attention, it won't be a surprise. Technological breakthroughs in recent years and the popularization of large language models like ChatGPT happened faster than governments can respond, leaving little or no regulation between the algorithm and the human.

An AI task force created by Gov. Kevin Stitt released its findings Tuesday. Along with recommendations that could attract AI-focused industry to Oklahoma and keep the use of AI ethical, the task force noted that AI could "automate repetitive state-related tasks."

For state leaders interested in shrinking the size of government, AI could be a major driver in accomplishing their goal.

"AI also has the potential to help us steward taxpayer dollars in a more responsible way by cutting redundant positions and replacing some positions with AI technology," Stitt said when announcing the task force recommendations.

The statistic that underpins his argument is that local, state and federal government employees make up 21% of the state's workforce. Stitt said the ideal percentage would be closer to 13%.

Stitt's office said the reference to a 13% share of the workforce figure came from the report, which was prepared for the task force by Oklahoma City-based tech strategy firm Future Point of View. It includes a graphic showing that AI could potentially reduce the government's share of the workforce to 13% by 2030.

Automating some state government tasks is expected to alleviate pressure on private sector employers who have trouble finding workers.

"Due to a high percentage of the available workforce working in the public sector and a low unemployment rate of approximately 3.2%, this public employment phenomenon is economically referred to as 'crowding out,'" the task force report said.

Oklahoma's unemployment rate is currently tied for 25th with more job openings than the unemployed workforce can fill. Therefore, the task force argued, implementing AI would eventually shift some workers out of the government and into private sector jobs because of automation, effectively improving the private sector shortage.

A new digital workforce

One of the many recommendations issued by Stitt's task force includes the creation of a new state entity that would recommend a strategy "to convert traditional tasks into those that can be provided by an AI-driven digital workforce equivalent."

In other words, an AI program would do that work instead of a human.

The types of jobs that an AI might replace would be front-line workers handling public inquiries, time-consuming and repetitive tasks, transportation management or to assist people who need state services outside of standard business hours.

AI also could be used to analyze economic trends and tax collection data while monitoring state agency budgets to make sure spending aligns with legislative and financial priorities.

The task force's policy document released this week even refers to an AI programs as a "digital FTE," which invokes phraseology of the human workforce. FTE stands for "full-time equivalent" and in many cases refers to a full-time employee.

Beyond that, AI's use in the business sector is well ahead of government planning. The task force made several recommendations on ethical use of AI, incentivizing the creation and attraction of businesses that develop AI and education about the dangers and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing to the world.

The Oklahoma Public Employees Association, which advocates on behalf of state government workers, declined to comment on the report.

From idea to implementation

Official government use of AI is relatively rare. Police agencies in just seven states use AI for predictive policing by analyzing historical crime data to estimate where future crimes might occur. Eight states have some form of technology to verify a voter's signature.

Highway officials in New York are using an AI program to scan and analyze bridge inspection reports.

Because it is only a task force, the recommendations issued Tuesday carry no weight of law. However, the findings likely will influence lawmakers as they craft legislation this year to respond to the growing use of artificial intelligence both in business and government functions.

State Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa, filed legislation creating the AI Bill of Rights. The bill seeks to protect Oklahomans from unethical uses of AI, including the right to know when someone is interacting with an AI engine rather than with a human.

Lawton Republican state Rep. Daniel Pae introduced a bill that would govern the use of AI when making decisions about insurance claims and coverage.

State Rep. Arturo Alonso Sandoval, D-Oklahoma City, filed three bills that would add ethical protections for the general public, require an inventory of AI programs currently used in state government and implement AI education in public schools.

The legislative session begins next month. Many bills are never heard.

