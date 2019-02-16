Could Alligator Bioscience AB (publ)’s (STO:ATORX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Every investor in Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) (STO:ATORX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

With a market capitalization of kr1.7b, Alligator Bioscience is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about ATORX.

OM:ATORX Ownership Summary February 16th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Alligator Bioscience?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Alligator Bioscience already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 46% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Alligator Bioscience’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

OM:ATORX Income Statement Export February 16th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Alligator Bioscience. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Alligator Bioscience

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.