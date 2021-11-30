'It could be an AMAZING disaster.' What people think about Brian Kelly's reported move to LSU

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew VanTryon, Indianapolis Star
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly is expected to be hired as LSU's next coach, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Kelly is the winningest football coach in the history of Notre Dame football (153-113).

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly adjusts his headset as he walks to talk to Jonathan Doerer during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly adjusts his headset as he walks to talk to Jonathan Doerer during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the news.

Follow IndyStar trending sports reporter Matthew VanTryon on Twitter @MVanTryon and email him story ideas at matthew.vantryon@indystar.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Brian Kelly to LSU: Notre Dame football coach reportedly on the move

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories