'It could be an AMAZING disaster.' What people think about Brian Kelly's reported move to LSU

Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly is expected to be hired as LSU's next coach, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Kelly is the winningest football coach in the history of Notre Dame football (153-113).

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly adjusts his headset as he walks to talk to Jonathan Doerer during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the news.

Brian Kelly left a team -- Notre Dame -- that could play in the #CFBPlayoff in a month's time for a rebuild at LSU. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) November 30, 2021

I’m really excited about Brian Kelly to LSU. I think he’ll crush. Geaux Tigers — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) November 30, 2021

Brian Kelly is the winningest active coach in CFB (263-96-2 between D1 and D2 stops).



If Scott Woodward was shooting for someone with a lengthy track record, his winning percentage sits behind only Nick Saban’s when you’re talking about coaches who have been around 15+ years. — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) November 30, 2021

For years, Brian Kelly had teams that basically played to their recruiting level at ND. I understand the logic of bringing him to a school that can sign top-3 classes.



.........don't know if it'll WORK, it could be an AMAZING disaster, but I understand the logic at least. — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 30, 2021

Struggling to think of a bolder example of “what if we hire the complete opposite of the last guy” than Brian Kelly replacing Ed Orgeron. — Max Olson (@max_olson) November 30, 2021

Brian Kelly is a SOLID hire, it is not be the sexiest but his track record at Cincy and ND is IMPECCABLE



Super high floor with potential to finally break through the glass ceiling That has held him down



Also this def makes the Riley stuff seem not real — T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) November 30, 2021

Brian Kelly is already the winningest coach at ND



His legacy was secured in South Bend



What's left for a Hall of Fame Coach? To win a title



He's seen first hand that in order to win a title in today's CFB environment you need a different tier of players.



He'll get that at LSU — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) November 30, 2021

Mental image: Brian Kelly, the single most cop head coach in college football, interacting with the LSU fanbase — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) November 30, 2021

LSU student managers hearing the Brian Kelly news pic.twitter.com/jQ80OVBtOA — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) November 29, 2021

Brian Kelly getting ready to put his team through practice during hurricane season pic.twitter.com/ysxau8NnqG — John (@FrozenStupid) November 30, 2021

While the other 49 states use common law, Louisiana's legal system is unique in that it operates under civil law derived from Napoleonic Code. This might actually significantly impact the legality of Brian Kelly executing his players. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 30, 2021

Brian Kelly looks like he thinks Sprite is too spicy how is he a culture fit for LSU — America Is Musty (@DragonflyJonez) November 29, 2021

Brian Kelly is so underrated. He’s had a top five program at Notre Dame the last five years with recruiting restrictions and he’s gonna kill it with LSU’s advantages. — Brandon Walker (@BWalkerSEC) November 30, 2021

Brian Kelly just trying to get a fat final contract, because LSU might eat him alive 2 years in — Seth Hickman (@sehickman12) November 30, 2021

Brian Kelly after trying gumbo for the first time https://t.co/fHSXffCBtv pic.twitter.com/SL1R2AaNwa — Voltaire (@VolareVols) November 30, 2021

Follow IndyStar trending sports reporter Matthew VanTryon on Twitter @MVanTryon and email him story ideas at matthew.vantryon@indystar.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Brian Kelly to LSU: Notre Dame football coach reportedly on the move