Could Amazon's Latest Acquisition Hurt Ubiquiti Networks?

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced its acquisition of Eero, a maker of mesh home routers that deploy multiple Wi-Fi access points to eliminate the "dead zones" of traditional routers. Eero launched its first mesh routers three years ago, and other major companies -- including Alphabet's Google, Samsung, and Netgear -- followed suit.

One of those rivals was Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ: UBNT), a networking equipment company that sells long-distance Wi-Fi products for service providers and enterprise customers. In 2016, Ubiquiti followed Eero into the mesh home router network with its AmpliFi wireless system, which includes a sleek box linked to mesh point antennas plugged into wall sockets.

AmpliFi's router. More

Image source: Ubiquiti Networks.

AmpliFi got off to a rocky start with a last-minute redesign and high shipping costs in 2017. But it subsequently became a key component of Ubiquiti's Enterprise Technology unit, which also sells its UniFi and MFi hardware devices to enterprise customers. Could Amazon's takeover of Eero boot AmpliFi and other mesh home routers out of the market?

What AmpliFi means to Ubiquiti

The AmpliFi mesh home routers represent Ubiquiti's first step into the consumer-facing market. In theory, that move would reduce its exposure to cyclical slowdowns in the enterprise and service provider markets.

Ubiquiti doesn't disclose its AmpliFi revenue separately; its sales are included in the company's Enterprise Technology revenue, which rose 48% annually and accounted for 63% of its top line last quarter, up from 52% a year earlier. The rest of its revenue came from the Service Provider Technology business.

Ubiquiti only occasionally discusses the sales of its AmpliFi products on its conference calls. During last year's second quarter conference call in February, CEO Robert Pera stated that Amplifi performed "extremely well" as "a profitable business."

But in the third quarter, Pera stated that Amplifi was "doing OK" but "could be a lot better." Pera declared that the business was still generating "tens of millions of dollars of revenue rate" but didn't provide any exact numbers. Pera didn't offer any other notable updates over the following two quarters.

This makes it tough to gauge AmpliFi's importance to Ubiquiti, but the growing weight of the Enterprise Technology business since AmpliFi's launch suggests that it generated a significant percentage of the unit's revenue last quarter. Therefore competition from other mesh home router makers won't derail Ubiquiti's entire business, but it could cripple its ability to meaningfully expand into the consumer-facing smart home market.