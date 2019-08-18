Could Ameriprise Financial, Inc.'s (NYSE:AMP) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

A look at the shareholders of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.
Ameriprise Financial has a market capitalization of US$17b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about AMP.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ameriprise Financial?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
Ameriprise Financial already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 89% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Ameriprise Financial, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Ameriprise Financial. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.
Insider Ownership Of Ameriprise Financial
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in their own names. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own US$70m of stock. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.
General Public Ownership
With a 10% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over AMP. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Next Steps:
I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.
