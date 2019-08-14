Could AMS Public Transport Holdings Limited's (HKG:77) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

A look at the shareholders of AMS Public Transport Holdings Limited (HKG:77) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

AMS Public Transport Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$258m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 77.

Check out our latest analysis for AMS Public Transport Holdings

SEHK:77 Ownership Summary, August 14th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AMS Public Transport Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

AMS Public Transport Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 5.7% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of AMS Public Transport Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SEHK:77 Income Statement, August 14th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in AMS Public Transport Holdings. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of AMS Public Transport Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.