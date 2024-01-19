Could Ankeny be the last city in Polk County to approve a local-option sales tax?

Ankeny officials are exploring the idea of putting the 1-cent local sales tax back on the ballot, opening up a new source of revenue that all neighboring cities already enjoy.

City Manager David Jones gave a presentation to the City Council on Tuesday about the local-option sales tax, which would add a new 1% sales tax, with voter approval, to retail sales in Ankeny. Every other city based in Polk County has already opted in, according to state data, giving them access to funds to support local projects, infrastructure, amenities and services — such as parks, roads and trails.

Jones called the revenue source a "game-changer" that could have provided Ankeny an extra $10.5 million last year, had the city been participating. No official decisions have been made, but city staff hope for direction by April to work out the details for a November referendum, should Ankeny move forward with the idea.

The local-option sales tax would need majority approval by the city's voters, and at least 50% of the revenue must be used for property tax relief. The City Council would need to place a referendum on the ballot that specifies what the rest of the money would be used for. The local-option sales tax would not apply to exempt items like gasoline and many groceries.

Ankeny officials estimate about 40% of its retail sales are from non-residents. Having a local-option sales tax would ensure they pitch in for the services and infrastructure they use, and it would capture revenue from people who travel from other communities to regional stores like Costco or Fleet Farm, Jones said.

Officials in fast-growing Ankeny, the largest suburb of Des Moines, also expect continued commercial and retail development, including in the 36th Street corridor.

Ankeny voters rejected a local-option sales tax in 2018. Jones emphasized that support increased dramatically in other Polk County communities on the second try, and recent survey data suggests Ankeny residents would also be supportive of the idea.

Jones noted the city's strategic planning calling for reducing the debt burden and diversifying revenue sources. He said he is looking ahead to Ankeny's future as construction costs rise, the need for facility expansions might appear and maintenance costs for existing infrastructure start to kick in.

The impact of the local-option sales tax in nearby communities varies: West Des Moines has used the funds to pay for more police officers, firefighters and amenities, for example. Des Moines has used proceeds to pay for streets, flood prevention, neighborhood improvements and public safety.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Ankeny explores local-option sales tax to support local projects