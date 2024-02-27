'Could use another 120 Manny Spencers': Taunton cop remembered as 'great all around guy'

TAUNTON — Taunton Police Detective Manuel “Manny” Spencer didn’t necessarily speak in a loud voice, but he left his mark in other ways, according to two fellow retired Taunton cops.

“There weren't too many guys like Manny,” said former Taunton Police Sgt. Matthew McCaffrey, who along with Spencer was one of 12 officers who retired from the force in 2020.

Spencer, whose career with the city’s police department spanned more than 40 years, died at home on Feb. 15 surrounded by his family after being diagnosed with cancer. He was 66.

Both the obituary for Spencer, who was buried in St. Joseph Cemetery on Feb. 21, and a posting on the police department’s Facebook page paint a picture of someone who was actively involved in his community.

Retired Taunton Police Det. Manuel "Manny" Spencer, seen here in an undated photo as part of the department's honor guard contingent, died Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

In addition to his duties as a police detective, Spencer was an elected member of Taunton’s Planning Board, most recently serving as its clerk.

He also was involved with the Taunton Redevelopment Authority and served on the board of directors for the non-profit Triumph Inc., which provides services for lower-income children and their mothers.

Taunton's first community police officer

Spencer was the department’s first community police officer. He helped forge the creation of the department’s community police program and was the first CPO assigned to the former Fairfax Gardens public housing project.

He also was a founding member of the Taunton Police Honor Guard and served on the board of Taunton Police Mutual Benefit, which ensures that death benefits are paid to families of deceased officers.

Retired Taunton Police Det. Manuel "Manny" Spencer died Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

Manny Spencer's 'proudest moment' on the force

McCaffrey, who for the last three years of his 35-year career was a detective in the department’s licensing division, said Manny Spencer’s “proudest moment,” in terms of his career in law enforcement, was when he became a detective.

'Type of thing that touches your heart'

But McCaffrey says what will always stick in his mind about his former colleague was a chance encounter he had half a dozen years ago with an employee of Veolia North America, who grew up in a single-parent household in Taunton’s Whittenton neighborhood.

“He told me Manny always talked to him when he was a kid and how he gave him a bicycle for Christmas one year,” McCaffrey said. “He kind of emulated Manny and didn’t want to disappoint him later on when he had to make a few decisions.”

“It’s a very touching story,” said McCaffrey, who says he had a somewhat similar, personal experience more recently in Market Basket, when a woman told him how she appreciated a kindness he’d extended to her years earlier.

“This is the type of thing that touches your heart,” he said, adding that “all the plaques and commendations don’t make a lot of difference in the end.”

McCaffrey says he was shocked to hear of Spencer’s passing. He said the last time the two of them saw each other was in January at a retirement party for police detectives at The Pearl restaurant in Taunton.

“He looked fine. But two weeks later he called us and said he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer. So within six weeks he was gone,” McCaffrey said.

'Learned a lot from him'

Police Chief Edward Walsh, in a text message, described Spencer as having been “a great all around guy.”

“We were partners in DeWert (Fairfax Gardens) in the 1990s and I learned a lot from him,” Walsh said.

Wore his integrity 'on his sleeve'

Retired Taunton Police Lt. Paul Roderick said the best way he can describe Spencer was that he was always “a solid guy.”

“He always had integrity in mind and wore it on his sleeve,” Roderick, 65, said.

“He had a pulse on Whittenton,” Roderick added, referring to when Spencer was a community patrol officer in that section of the Silver City. “And anything he felt was good for the city he volunteered for.”

Spencer was born in the island country of Cape Verde. Besides his wife Maria, he is survived by two sons and six siblings.

“They’re just a nice family,” Roderick said.

He also noted that one of Manny and Maria Spencer's sons is now a police officer in Texas and that the other is a graduate of West Point military academy.

Roderick says that he and Spencer both graduated from Taunton High School in 1976.

Could have retired with full pension 9 years sooner

He points out that Spencer could have retired when he was 54 and nine months old with a full pension. Instead he stayed on for another nine years of detective duty.

“He did everything by the book,” Roderick said, referring to Spencer’s long career as a Taunton cop.

“We could use another 120 Manny Spencers,” he said.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: 'Great all around guy': Taunton Police Det. Manny Spencer has died