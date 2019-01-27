Could The AP Oil International Limited (SGX:5AU) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

The big shareholder groups in AP Oil International Limited (SGX:5AU) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

AP Oil International is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of S$31m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are not on the share registry. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 5AU.

SGX:5AU Ownership Summary January 27th 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AP Oil International?

We don’t tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it’s not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don’t attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. AP Oil International might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

SGX:5AU Income Statement Export January 27th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in AP Oil International. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of AP Oil International

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.