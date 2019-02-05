Could Apple Buy Netflix with its $250 Billion Cash Stockpile?

As Apple’s iPhone revenue falls and it looks to other income streams, JPMorgan is speculating that Apple could buy Netflix, or even a company like Sonos, or Activision Blizzard. In last week’s earnings call, Apple revealed it was sitting on a $245 billion cash stockpile.

At the end of January Cheddar reported that Apple had been secretly planning a gaming subscription service, likened to a “Netflix for games” since early 2018. The development is likely in its early stages and could even be a non-starter for the phone maker.

A Strategy to Protect Apple’s Prime Position?

It’s obvious that Apple needs to take action to secure the status of most valuable US company. Currently, Apple and Microsoft are vying for this kudos, but Apple has overtaken Microsoft once again.

APPLE OVERTAKES MICROSOFT TO BECOME THE MOST VALUABLE U.S.-LISTED COMPANY IN MARKET CAP ON INTRA-DAY BASIS





