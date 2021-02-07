Could Arizona Senate contempt vote on election audit lead to arrest of Maricopa County supervisors?

Jen Fifield and Andrew Oxford, Arizona Republic

PHOENIX – The feud between the Arizona Senate and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors over lawmakers' insistence that the county perform another hand count of 2020 general election results has escalated in the past few weeks.

Now, the Senate might take it even further.

The Senate, controlled by Republicans, has threatened to hold the supervisors, nearly all Republicans, in contempt for not responding to subpoenas asking for copies of all the county's mail-in ballots and access to voting machines. The Senate wants to perform its own audit.

Some senators have even threatened to arrest the supervisors over the matter, and the body could vote on the contempt resolution as early as Monday.

If the lawmakers go ahead with this, it could be a first in Arizona history. No legislator interviewed could remember the Senate ever passing such a resolution.

So, how did we get to this point? What does this actually mean?

It's complicated, and at times convoluted. But here’s what we know:

Follow Arizona politics? Our reporters stay on top of it all. Subscribe now to azcentral.com.

How did this all start?

On Nov. 3 and in the days after the general election, Arizona was in the national spotlight.

Biden’s win here was the closest in the nation. Maricopa County, in particular, was a tight margin of victory for Biden. The county also has the most voters in the state.

As former President Donald Trump and some of his supporters began to claim widespread fraud and vote tampering, the county became a target for lawsuits from the GOP and Trump campaign. They brought at least seven election-related lawsuits against the Board of Supervisors. Each was dismissed by the courts, or withdrawn.

Despite those dismissals, and despite reassurances from the supervisors that the county’s election was fair and secure, some Republicans in the Arizona Senate began calling for the supervisors to perform another audit of the results.

Had the supervisors already audited the election results?

Yes, in two ways.

State law requires counties to do two types of audits after an election: a hand count of ballots and a logic and accuracy test of voting machines.

A Maricopa County election employee works during a postelection logic and accuracy test with the tabulation machines at the Maricopa County elections tabulation center in Phoenix on Nov. 18, 2020. The Maricopa County Elections Department runs a logic and accuracy test with a number of sample ballots before and after every election.
A Maricopa County election employee works during a postelection logic and accuracy test with the tabulation machines at the Maricopa County elections tabulation center in Phoenix on Nov. 18, 2020. The Maricopa County Elections Department runs a logic and accuracy test with a number of sample ballots before and after every election.

For the hand count, the county examined ballots from 2% of vote centers, as well as 5,000 early ballots, and found that the county’s voting machines counted the ballots with 100% accuracy. Political parties appointed representatives to select which vote centers to audit, and they helped perform the hand count.

The logic and accuracy test also found that machines operated without error.

Prior to certifying the results, the supervisors grilled county elections staff for hours about all of the concerns they had heard regarding the integrity of the election. They also appeared at a Senate Judiciary Hearing to answer lawmakers' questions for six hours.

Supervisor Clint Hickman, board chairman at the time, said that "no matter how you voted, this election was administered with integrity, transparency, and most importantly in accordance with Arizona state laws.”

So what else does the Senate want? What did the subpoenas ask for?

In part, the Senate wants a more thorough hand count of ballots. And they want to do it themselves — or to choose who will.

In December, Senate Republicans issued two subpoenas to the supervisors that demanded images of every mail-in ballot, access to voting machines and software, and voter information, such as voter addresses, birth dates and party affiliation.

Instead of responding to the subpoenas, the supervisors filed a lawsuit Dec. 18 in Maricopa County Superior Court asking a judge to decide whether they should provide the information.

The county argued, in part, that the subpoenas violate Arizona laws regarding ballot secrecy and access to ballots.

What does state law say? Can the supervisors hand over the ballots?

Two state laws apply, and they are contradictory. That’s partly why the supervisors filed the lawsuit — to gain clarity from the court.

First, state law gives the Legislature sweeping authority to issue subpoenas and conduct investigations. The Arizona Attorney General's Office weighed in on this, saying that legislative bodies or committee chairs can issue summonses either to inform future legislation or to “investigate whether a particular governmental entity properly discharged its functions.”

But state law also requires that, after results are certified, ballots be kept “in a secure facility managed by the county treasurer, who shall keep it unopened and unaltered for twenty-four months for elections for a federal office.”

That portion of the law also states that a court order could unseal the ballots.

Could attorneys for the county and the state work something out?

For a while there, it looked like they might. But this is where things really started to go sideways.

A Jan. 20 hearing on the court case was vacated and the Senate announced the same day that the county had agreed to its demands. But the supervisors responded by saying such an agreement was not made.

A week later, the supervisors voted unanimously to hire two firms to conduct another audit.

That audit is ongoing. The companies are again examining whether the machines counted votes properly, whether they were hacked or tampered with, and whether the county used proper procedures when leasing its machines from Dominion Voting Systems.

This has not satisfied the Senate, though, because the audit does not include another hand count of ballots (which the county still argues it cannot do since the ballots are locked away per state law).

In response, Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, announced Jan. 29 that it had hired its own firm to do an audit that would include another hand count.

The problem: The Senate doesn’t have ballots to audit. And a few days later Fann said the Senate had not actually hired anyone yet.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann stands on the floor of the Senate at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Arizona Senate President Karen Fann stands on the floor of the Senate at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix on Monday, May 27, 2019.

So, whatever happened to that court case?

In short, it’s dead.

The judge eventually ruled that the Senate subpoenas were moot because the last Legislature that had issued them adjourned and a new one convened, according to a county court filing.

On Jan. 15, though, the Senate under the new Legislature issued new subpoenas to the supervisors, the Recorder’s Office and the treasurer.

Those are the subpoenas in question now.

What do those subpoenas ask for?

The Senate’s demands in the new subpoenas were similar to the original subpoenas.

The county has provided myriad documents in response, such as publicly available voter information, election log files, ballot reports and the cast vote record.

But county officials still haven't handed over the ballots or the voting machines. And now the Senate is escalating their efforts through the threat of contempt.

What exactly does contempt mean here?

State law says if a witness does not obey a legislative subpoena, the Senate can pass a resolution committing the witness for contempt. The sergeant at arms can then arrest the witness and bring them before the Senate.

Could supervisors end up in jail?

Several lawmakers interviewed by The Arizona Republic said they could not recall the Senate ever approving such a resolution, much less locking up witnesses.

While acknowledging that law gives the Senate the authority to have the board of supervisors arrested, Fann downplayed the idea last week. She said the chamber might return to court or ask the attorney general to prosecute. Disobeying a legislative subpoena is a class two misdemeanor, after all.

But other legislators appear more than ready to send out a posse.

“Once that passes, the Senate president will instruct the sergeant at arms to go to their offices and arrest them,” Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, told former Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Bannon's podcast Feb. 4.

DIG DEEPER: Trump campaign paid Finchem $6K during election challenge

Finchem as a member of the House of Representatives has no power or voice in actions taken by the Senate, it should be noted.

Still, Supervisor Bill Gates said Friday he was taken aback by the Senate’s threat. He also said that it’s time for the lawmakers to be clear about where this is headed.

“It’s time to stop playing games,” he said. “I’m not sure what they are trying to accomplish.”

What are supervisors doing about the threat of arrest?

They’ve gotten their attorneys involved.

The supervisors on Friday filed a new lawsuit asking the court to issue an order quashing the January subpoenas, calling them unlawful.

The supervisors’ attorneys didn’t mince their words.

They said that while the Senate has the power to issue subpoenas, these are “sham” subpoenas.

The new subpoenas gave supervisors less than 24 hours to report to a hearing and bring about 2 million ballots and voting equipment. When Supervisors’ Chairman Jack Sellers arrived, albeit without the ballots, he found there was no hearing scheduled and he was asked to leave, according to a county court filing.

The subpoenas were “commanding the presence of a witness at a hearing that does not exist, commanding the production of 2.1 million voted, secret ballots in violation of Arizona statute, and commanding the inspection of certified elections equipment by a team of uncertified laymen who have demonstrated a stunning lack of knowledge about election processes and election security,” the attorneys wrote to the court.

So, while the senators have the right to issue subpoenas, the county attorneys say these subpoenas are unlawful and therefore the Senate “cannot demand, upon pain of imprisonment or a misdemeanor conviction, that its subpoenas be obeyed.”

The complaint is awaiting action from the court.

OK, so what will actually happen? Are there enough votes to find contempt?

The Senate is narrowly divided, with Republicans holding a 16-14 majority.

And several Republicans would seem unlikely to support potentially arresting the Board of Supervisors.

But when Fann introduced the contempt resolution, every Republican in the Senate signed on as a co-sponsor and voted to fast-track the resolution for a vote as early as Monday.

That signals — though doesn't guarantee — there are enough votes for it to pass.

This aggressive move perhaps should not come as a surprise. The Republican caucus in the Senate has shifted much further to the right this year after Democrats ousted a relatively moderate GOP lawmaker in Paradise Valley and a conservative defeated another moderate lawmaker in the Republican primary.

Republican lawmakers also have argued that this is not about the last election but about the Legislature’s power, describing the county’s response as a direct challenge to the Senate’s authority.

“We’ve got a county board that is literally defying your authority,” Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, told the Senate on Thursday.

Gates said it was clear that lawmakers feel the supervisors are disrespecting them.

“We are not disrespecting them,” he said. “We are respecting Arizona law. We have turned over everything that we can turn over.”

Follow Jen Fifield on Twitter @JenAFifield and Andrew Oxford @andrewboxford.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Senate may vote to hold Maricopa County officials in contempt

Latest Stories

  • Trump would sell US secrets to the highest bidder if given intel briefings, says senior Democrat

    Joe Biden has said there is 'no need' to provide his predecessor with intelligence briefings

  • Himalayan glacier breaks in India, around 125 missing in floods

    Around 125 people were missing in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream. A wall of dust, rock and water hit as an avalanche roared down the Rishiganga valley deep in the mountains of Uttarakhand, a witness said. "It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone," Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives on the upper reaches of the river in Raini village, told Reuters by phone.

  • Police: 13-year-old girl dragged by stolen vehicle dies

    The girl was sitting in the back seat of the running vehicle while her family went inside to get food on Saturday when Kevin Palmer, 34, got into the driver's seat and took off, Wichita police said in a news release. “This is one of the saddest cases I have been associated with in my over 28 years of law enforcement,” Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said in the release.

  • CIA analyst involved with briefing Biden shouldn't be trusted after defending torture program, former Senate investigator says

    Morgan Muir, the longtime CIA analyst whom The New York Times reported was tasked with delivering President Biden's daily intelligence briefings, played a leading role in the CIA's defense of its torture program and cited information the agency later publicly admitted was inaccurate during a standoff with the Senate Intelligence Committee in 2013, BuzzFeed News reports. The extent of Muir's involvement in the showdown was not previously known, per BuzzFeed. Daniel Jones, a former Senate investigator and the lead author of the committee's 6,700-page report on the torture program, said he "would not trust" Muir to "convey accurate information," and former Sen. Mark Udall (D-Colo.), an outspoken member of the committee at the time, said Biden "should have serious concerns about entrusting his presidential daily briefing to anyone who may have helped cover up this dark chapter in our nation's history." Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), a committee member then and now, didn't specifically address Muir, but told BuzzFeed "the American people deserve transparency about the backgrounds of high-level intelligence officials." Amanda Schoch, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, said Muir is a "widely respected intelligence officer who has demonstrated the highest standards of integrity and professionalism throughout his career." But she added that Muir is not Biden's briefer "as that term is generally understood," and he won't be in the Oval Office. Instead, he'll reportedly be in charge of what's known as "mission integration," meaning he'll coordinate "intelligence collection and analysis across multiple briefings." Read more at BuzzFeed News. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe growing white supremacist threatRepublicans have lost their grip on the national discourse

  • General behind Myanmar's bloodless coup plots future without Aung San Suu Kyi

    In the days after Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted in an early morning coup, the wide modern boulevards of the country’s Potemkin capital Naypyitaw remained silent and empty. A few military roadblocks and patrolling armoured vehicles were the only sign of the sudden army takeover that threatened to wipe out the country’s recent democratic progress in one audacious swoop. On Wednesday, carefully orchestrated television footage showed a diminutive figure in military uniform conducting government business from a golden, throne-like armchair. Those searching for motives behind the Monday morning putsch that imprisoned Ms Suu Kyi and plunged Myanmar back towards oppressive junta rule need look no further than the service ribbons on the chest of General Min Aung Hlaing. The authoritarian general who is accused of overseeing an ethnic cleansing operation against the Muslim Rohingya minority is now at the centre of power in the former British colony that, until recently, projected such hope in its fledgling attempts establish democracy. Experts say the timing of the coup lies in Min Aung Hlaing’s ruthless personal quest for power and the military’s deep paranoia that the popular civilian government could erode the unrivalled political dominance it has enjoyed for decades.

  • Nearly 90% of Military Hazing Complaints Come from the Marine Corps, Data Shows

    The newly obtained report said 60% of hazing incidents in the Marine Corps were physical.

  • 117 inmates take over section of downtown St. Louis jail

    The incident began after a "defiant" inmate got into a fight with a corrections officer and other prisoners jumped in, officials said.

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn $60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White House's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. "The exact details of how it should be targeted are to be determined, but struggling middle class families need help," Yellen said on CNN’s "State of the Union." The White House has said it is open to negotiation on who should be eligible to receive the proposed $1,400 checks, and has declined to specify where it thinks the income cutoff should be.

  • President Biden's flight home on Air Force One

    President Biden's first flight on Air Force One as commander-in-chief lasted 25 minutes — about one-third the time it takes for the Acela to trace his beloved Amtrak route from D.C. to Wilmington.What he's saying: It's a "great honor" to ride as president on the iconic symbol of American power and diplomacy, Biden told reporters on the tarmac upon landing at New Castle Air National Guard Base. Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.“You realize, they’ve used this air strip to practice landings for the 747 takeoffs for the president’s plane for a long time,” Biden said, with the nostalgia of someone with a home just five miles away. “Now I’m getting off that plane. It’s really kind of strange.”Behind the scenes: Axios was on board for Biden's sunset flight home to Delaware on Friday.At Joint Base Andrews, he tucked a challenge coin into the palm of the female colonel who greeted and saluted him before he boarded at 5:31 p.m. The flight was wheels up at 5:42 p.m. and landed at 6:07 p.m.The weekend family visit comes between his son Hunter's birthday and the Super Bowl, between a crucial COVID-19 budget framework vote and the impeachment trial of former President Trump.TVs aboard the flight showed ESPN — and CNN, a departure from his predecessor's viewing habits.Everyone including the president wore masks.Biden didn't talk politics with his press corps — nor did he make the customary trip to the back of the cabin for small talk amid the pandemic, opting instead for a short, outdoor gaggle after the flight.After 36 years in the U.S. Senate and eight years as Barack Obama's wingman, Biden has taken countless flights on all kinds of government aircraft. Friday's short flight was on the "baby" plane, a 757, not the big 747. It's “a great plane," he said. "It’s the same plane that we had as vice president, only it’s much nicer.”Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Second wave of snow to strike the East

    "Do not drive unless necessary," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

  • Biden administration suspends Trump asylum deals with El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras

    The Biden administration said on Saturday it was immediately suspending Trump-era asylum agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, part of a bid to undo his Republican predecessor's hardline immigration policies. In a statement, State Department Secretary Antony Blinken said the United States had "suspended and initiated the process to terminate the Asylum Cooperative Agreements with the Governments of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras as the first concrete steps on the path to greater partnership and collaboration in the region laid out by President Biden."

  • Biden news – live: Defiant Cheney hits back at Trump, as president says son’s book ‘gave me hope’

    Follow for all the latest from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • Pope Francis appoints first woman to Synod in break with tradition

    Pope Francis has appointed two women to Vatican posts previously held only by men, in back-to-back moves giving women a small amount of power in the male-dominated Holy See. He appointed Nathalie Becquart, a French member of the Xaviere Missionary Sisters, on Saturday as co-undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops, a department that prepares major meetings of world bishops held every few years on a different topic. The previous day, Francis named Italian magistrate Catia Summaria as the first woman Promoter of Justice in the Vatican's Court of Appeals. Ms Becquart's position, effectively a joint number-two spot, will give her the right to vote in the all-male assemblies, something many women and some bishops have called for. She is 52, relatively young by Vatican standards. Women have participated as observers and consultants in past synods but only "synod fathers", including bishops and specially appointed or elected male representatives, could vote on final documents sent to the pope. During a synod in 2018, more than 10,000 people signed a petition demanding that women get the vote. "A door has been opened. We will see what other steps could be taken in the future," Cardinal Mario Grech, the synod's secretary-general, told the official Vatican News website. While upholding the Church's tradition barring female priests, Francis has set up commissions to study the history of women deacons in the early centuries of the Catholic Church, responding to calls by women that they be allowed to take up the role today. Last year, in one fell swoop, Francis appointed six women to senior roles in the council that oversees Vatican finances. He has also appointed women to the posts of deputy foreign minister, director of the Vatican Museums and deputy head of the Vatican Press Office.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse fires attorney who helped raise his $2 million bail

    Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, from Illinois who's accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer fired John Pierce, a California attorney who had been soliciting money for his case.

  • Judge Declares Republican Claudia Tenney Winner of NY Congressional Race

    A New York judge has ordered the state to certify Republican Claudia Tenney as the victor in the state’s 22nd Congressional District elections, after months of delays brought on by errors in the vote-counting process. The decision narrows the already slim Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, which now stands at 221 seats compared to Republicans’ 212. Tenney defeated incumbent Democrat Anthony Brindisi by just 109 votes, winning back the seat she lost to Brindisi in 2018. The election was marred by problems including the discovery of uncounted ballots and what local media dubbed “StickyGate,” in which identifying post-it notes mysteriously fell off a batch of disputed ballots, leaving elections officials unsure if those ballots were counted or not. Additionally, a local county failed to process 2,400 voter registration applications before election day. New York Supreme Court justice Scott J. DelConte ruled that despite the errors in the election, the court was compelled to order the certification of Tenney as the winner. DelConte did not find evidence of election fraud. “The record in this election reflects that both candidates suffered the effects of systemic violations of state and federal election laws,” DelConte wrote in his ruling. The court “cannot investigate or respond to these systemic infringements upon voters’ rights.” Such an investigation would fall under the purview of the State Board of Elections, the U.S. Justice Department, or the governor. Nevertheless, DelConte wrote, “every single valid vote that was cast in New York’s 22nd Congressional District has been accounted for, and counted.” Tenney welcomed the judge’s ruling. “I’m honored to have won this race,” Tenney said in a statement. “It was a hard-fought campaign and I thank Anthony Brindisi for his service. Now that every legal vote has been counted, it’s time for the results to be certified.” The Brindisi campaign may continue to appeal the election results. Brindisi could also appeal to the House, which has the power to order a recount and even a new election. “I am shocked and surprised by this decision because of the countless errors and discrepancies that have occurred throughout this initial count,” Brindisi said. “I believe a full audit and hand recount is the only way to resolve this race.”

  • Latino workers, groups blast California officials over Covid-19 vaccine rollout changes

    "If the workplace isn't contained, workers are taking the virus to their homes and communities," said Ron Herrera, president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO.

  • As Trump prosecutor, delegate gets her say on impeachment

    Stacey Plaskett couldn't cast a vote last month when the House impeached former President Donald Trump. The non-voting delegate from the Virgin Islands is among the impeachment managers selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to argue the case that Trump incited a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. It's an extraordinary moment that places Plaskett in the center of just the fourth impeachment trial of an American president.

  • Democrats want to provide $3,000 per child for millions of families amid bipartisan calls for child benefits

    Senior Democrats to introduce bill that would provide tens of millions of American families with enhanced child care benefits in monthly installments

  • Midwest battered by brutal subzero temperatures as second winter storm sweeps U.S.

    Temperatures have fallen below zero and wind chills in the Upper Plains could drop as low as -50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Here's what may happen now that a giant iceberg has split into a dozen pieces

    Back in December, reports warned that a 1,620-square-mile iceberg, which broke off from the Antarctic peninsula, was on course to collide with South Georgia Island in the southern Atlantic. In doing so, scientists feared, it would crush coral, sponges, and plankton on the sea floor and also cut off seals and penguins from their normal hunting grounds, forcing them to make long and dangerous detours. As it turns out, The Wall Street Journal reports, "warmer waters and the torque of the current have shattered" the iceberg, known as A68a, into a dozen pieces, which look like they'll drift farther north and miss South Georgia Island. If that's the case, the penguins and seals will be spared from the collision, and the drifting icebergs may instead cause more problems for humans, possibly obstructing shipping lanes. Still, there are significant risks to marine life, the Journal reports. As the icebergs melt, there would be an influx of cold fresh water into the ocean, potentially killing off phytoplankton and throwing the food chain off kilter. Without phytoplankton, the krill that feed on them would starve, which would in turn lead to "depleting populations" of fish, seals, penguins, and whales. A research team from the British Antarctic Survey is on its way to study the affects the icebergs have on the area's marine ecology and get a sense of what to expect should more icebergs break off from the Antarctic ice shelf amid rising global temperatures. "Everyone is pulling out all the stops to make this happen," Povl Abrahamsen, an oceanographer and research team leader, told the Journal. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe growing white supremacist threatRepublicans have lost their grip on the national discourse