Could arrest in Crystal Rogers case bring break in another shooting? A father hopes.

The father of a slain Nelson County man hopes an arrest in the case of Crystal Rogers will lead to a break in his son’s death.

Tommy Ballard, 54, was Rogers’ father. After she disappeared in July 2015, he had searched for her and created a community group called “Team Crystal” to try to find her.

But 16 months later, in November 2016, someone shot and killed Ballard while he was hunting with his grandson, police said.

Tommy Ballard’s father, Till Ballard, said he believes the two deaths were related.

“Tommy wasn’t going to stop searching” for his daughter, Ballard said Friday. “Somebody had to stop him.”

Rogers has never been found and no one has been charged in connection with Ballard’s death.

However, a Nelson County man, Joseph Lawson, 32, was arraigned this week on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and complicity to tamper with evidence.

His attorney reportedly confirmed the charges were related to Rogers’ case.

Till Ballard said Friday that the FBI hadn’t told him anything about Lawson’s case, but said he hopes the development will lead not only to the discovery of Rogers’ body but to progress in his son’s case as well.

“I think he knows something about Tommy, too,” Ballard said of Lawson, who has pleaded not guilty.

The FBI has not commented on Lawson’s arrest. The FBI is investigating both the disappearance of Rogers and the death of Ballard.

Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said his office has helped the FBI as needed, but declined comment on the investigation.

He said he did not know if the arrest in connection with Rogers’ disappearance could help in Ballard’s case.

Hundreds of people have reacted on social media to news of the charges against Lawson, with many saying they hoped it would lead to further progress in the case.

“Wow! We didn’t know this was coming . . . . Praise God for this . . . . We pray there is more to come,” said a post on the Team Crystal Facebook page.