Could The Arrow Minerals Limited (ASX:AMD) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Every investor in Arrow Minerals Limited (ASX:AMD) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

With a market capitalization of AU$4.3m, Arrow Minerals is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are not on the share registry. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about AMD.

View our latest analysis for Arrow Minerals

ASX:AMD Ownership Summary January 2nd 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Arrow Minerals?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Arrow Minerals might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

ASX:AMD Income Statement Export January 2nd 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Arrow Minerals. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Arrow Minerals

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.