Could The Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:A17U) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

A look at the shareholders of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:A17U) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of S$8.5b, Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust is rather large. We’d expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about A17U.

View our latest analysis for Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust

SGX:A17U Ownership Summary February 15th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust does have institutional investors; and they hold 42% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

SGX:A17U Income Statement Export February 15th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.