Could Atria Oyj (HEL:ATRAV) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat?

Could Atria Oyj (HEL:ATRAV) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. Yet sometimes, investors buy a popular dividend stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

A high yield and a long history of paying dividends is an appealing combination for Atria Oyj. It would not be a surprise to discover that many investors buy it for the dividends. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying Atria Oyj for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Atria Oyj!

HLSE:ATRAV Historical Dividend Yield April 16th 2020 More

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. In the last year, Atria Oyj paid out 78% of its profit as dividends. It's paying out most of its earnings, which limits the amount that can be reinvested in the business. This may indicate limited need for further capital within the business, or highlight a commitment to paying a dividend.

We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. Atria Oyj's cash payout ratio last year was 23%, which is quite low and suggests that the dividend was thoroughly covered by cash flow. It's positive to see that Atria Oyj's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Is Atria Oyj's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Atria Oyj has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. Atria Oyj has net debt of 2.42 times its EBITDA. Using debt can accelerate business growth, but also increases the risks.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Net interest cover of 9.31 times its interest expense appears reasonable for Atria Oyj, although we're conscious that even high interest cover doesn't make a company bulletproof.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of Atria Oyj's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. For the purpose of this article, we only scrutinise the last decade of Atria Oyj's dividend payments. This dividend has been unstable, which we define as having been cut one or more times over this time. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was €0.25 in 2010, compared to €0.42 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.3% a year over that time. The dividends haven't grown at precisely 5.3% every year, but this is a useful way to average out the historical rate of growth.