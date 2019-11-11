Could Ausom Enterprise Limited's (NSE:AUSOMENT) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

If you want to know who really controls Ausom Enterprise Limited (NSE:AUSOMENT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Ausom Enterprise is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹386m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about AUSOMENT.

NSEI:AUSOMENT Ownership Summary, November 11th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ausom Enterprise?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Ausom Enterprise, for yourself, below.

NSEI:AUSOMENT Income Statement, November 11th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Ausom Enterprise. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Ausom Enterprise

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.