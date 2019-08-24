Could Australian Vanadium Limited's (ASX:AVL) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

If you want to know who really controls Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX:AVL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Australian Vanadium is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$24m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about AVL.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Australian Vanadium?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Australian Vanadium, for yourself, below.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Australian Vanadium. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Australian Vanadium

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.