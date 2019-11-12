Could The Bajaj Finserv Limited (NSE:BAJAJFINSV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

If you want to know who really controls Bajaj Finserv Limited (NSE:BAJAJFINSV), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Bajaj Finserv has a market capitalization of ₹1.4t, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about BAJAJFINSV.

NSEI:BAJAJFINSV Ownership Summary, November 12th 2019

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bajaj Finserv?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 10% of Bajaj Finserv. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Bajaj Finserv's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NSEI:BAJAJFINSV Income Statement, November 12th 2019

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Bajaj Finserv. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Bajaj Finserv

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.