Could The Banca Generali S.p.A. (BIT:BGN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

If you want to know who really controls Banca Generali S.p.A. (BIT:BGN), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Banca Generali isn’t enormous, but it’s not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of €2.4b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about BGN.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Banca Generali?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Banca Generali does have institutional investors; and they hold 27% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Banca Generali’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Banca Generali. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Banca Generali

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.