Could Bartlesville see snow? National Weather Service says there's a chance

Chances of rain changing to snow early Friday in northeast Oklahoma are growing, particularly in Bartlesville, Ponca City and Miami, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of northern Oklahoma beginning Thursday night and going into Friday morning.

Dennis Waterman takes to the hills as he enjoys the first snow of 2021 with other Bartlesville residents at Sooner Park on Jan. 1, 2021.

Accumulations of a trace to 2" are forecast with the highest totals expected near the Oklahoma/Kansas border, NWS said.

However, temperatures near to above freezing likely will result in melting any snow that accumulates, forecasters said.

Another round of wintry weather is headed toward Bartlesville Monday into Tuesday, NWS said.

"Snow likely," NWS said about Tuesday. "Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%."

