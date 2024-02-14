It could become more expensive to drill for oil on New Mexico state land, should bill pass

It could cost more to drill for oil if legislation to raise royalty payments oil and gas companies pay to operate on State Trust land continues its momentum in the final days of New Mexico’s 2024 Legislative Session.

House Bill 48 would increase the royalty payments from 20 percent to 25 percent on the value of oil and gas extracted from State Trust land.

HB 48 passed on the House Floor Feb. 10, on a 39-28 vote, and was scheduled for further debate and possible action on Tuesday before the Senate Finance Committee.

The higher rate would apply to oil and gas leases issued by the State Land Office after July 1, 2024 and was expected to generate $50 million to $75 million to the Land Grant Permanent Fund by 2027 as production usually starts three years after a lease is issued, read an analysis from the Legislative Finance Committee.

During the debate on the House Floor, Republicans opposed the bill as they feared it would drive companies out of New Mexico to Texas which shares the booming Permian Basin.

Rep. Jim Townsend (R-54) of Artesia, an supporter of the oil and gas industry, argued 99 percent of available land in the Permian Basin in New Mexico’s southeast region was already leased to oil and gas companies, meaning the increase would likely not have much financial benefit to the state.

He questioned the bill’s sponsor Rep. Matthew McQueen’s earlier assertions that HB 48 could have billions of dollars in economic benefit.

“I think it’s virtually all leased,” Townsend said of the Permian. “I’m trying to figure out with 99 percent of the land leased, how you arrive at that number.”

New Mexico Rep. Jim Townsend (R-54)

McQueen countered that the existing leases stay in effect as long as oil is produced, meaning royalty rates would continue being collected at the higher rate if the bill was passed.

“It doesn’t take long at $50 million a year or $75 million a year to get up to a billion-dollar impact,” McQueen said. “We have leases still in effect from the ‘50s.”

New Mexico Rep. Matthew McQueen (D-50)

Townsend continued to question the bill’s benefits, pointing to assertions from McQueen and others that the oil and gas industry was “boom and bust” and not a stable revenue source for the State of New Mexico.

“On one side you’re saying this is not going to last long, and on the other side you’re saying it’s going to last forever,” he said.

McQueen admitted he viewed the fossil fuel industry and its current level of financial support for New Mexico as “short-lived” but said the State should maximize the benefits while it can.

HB 48 was supported by the State Land Office as Public Lands Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard said New Mexico officials should take advantage of the state’s booming oil and gas industry to drive up returns to taxpayers and the office’s beneficiaries – public schools, hospitals and other institutions in the state.

The State Investment Council estimated the bill would lead the Land Office’s funds into the Land Grant Permanent Fund to grow by $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion by 2050.

“We should capitalize on the current oil and gas boom by raising what we charge to oil and gas companies to use land that belongs to New Mexicans,” Garcia Richard said in a statement. “The result would be huge amounts of new money for our school kids.”

McQueen said the higher rate would make New Mexico comparable to neighboring Texas’ operational costs.

The LFC report showed New Mexico did already charge higher royalty rates than several other states with trust land in the U.S., but less than Texas.

While Texas charges a 20 percent rate on some of its leases, it charges 15 percent, the report read, for those in the Delaware Basin – the Permian’s western sub-basin that straddles the state’s boarder with New Mexico.

Even at the 25 percent royalty rate proposed by HB 48, the Land Office argued it would still be more industry-friendly than Texas because New Mexico allows for some deductions when calculating the payments based on the proceeds rather than on the net proceeds of a lease.

“We are simply asking companies to pay the same rate they pay to lease land from private landowners and neighboring states like Texas,” he said. “New Mexico is fortunate to have some of the best natural resources in the country, and we shouldn’t be content to give them away on the cheap, especially when the future of New Mexico’s kids is at stake.”

Adrian Hedden

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus