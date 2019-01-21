Could Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Limited’s (HKG:2389) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

A look at the shareholders of Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Limited (HKG:2389) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

With a market capitalization of HK$1.4b, Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 2389.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Less than 5% of Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group