Could The Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Bigtincan Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$60m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about BTH.

See our latest analysis for Bigtincan Holdings

ASX:BTH Ownership Summary December 26th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bigtincan Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 21% of Bigtincan Holdings. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Bigtincan Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:BTH Income Statement Export December 26th 18 More

It looks like hedge funds own 14% of Bigtincan Holdings shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Bigtincan Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.